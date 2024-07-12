Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 1.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 5,590,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,965,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

