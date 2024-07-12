Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 209.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

