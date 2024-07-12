Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 200.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 188,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,203 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.