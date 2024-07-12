Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.39.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 8.4 %

TSLA opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Tesla by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Tesla by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.