Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $209.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $42,108,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

