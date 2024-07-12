Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

