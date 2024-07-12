Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 0.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $60.18. Approximately 2,973,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,057,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $209.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

