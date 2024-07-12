Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The stock traded as high as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 25519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.70.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.