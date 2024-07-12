Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 904.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

