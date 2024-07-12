Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

WLKP opened at $23.05 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.76 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 19,469 shares of company stock valued at $430,347 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

