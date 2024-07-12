Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 334423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after buying an additional 1,376,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,975,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.