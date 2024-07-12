Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $97.50 to $127.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $73.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.06.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,913,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

