Wise’s (WISE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,045 ($13.39) price target on the stock.

WISE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.38) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.20).

Shares of WISE opened at GBX 748.50 ($9.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.78). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 765.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 834.71. The company has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,554.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Terri Duhon bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,199.54). Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

