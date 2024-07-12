Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $989,639,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

