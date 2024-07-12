Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,085,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

