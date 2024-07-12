Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP John R. Desjarlais Sells 36,329 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xencor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Xencor by 29,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

