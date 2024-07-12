XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. XP Power has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

