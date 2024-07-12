XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 4.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.84. 5,398,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,482,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

