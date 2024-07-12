Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

XPOF stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

