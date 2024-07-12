Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 92191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Specifically, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,323 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Yelp Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after acquiring an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Yelp by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,510 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

