Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yoshitsu Price Performance
TKLF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
