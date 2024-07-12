Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

TKLF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

