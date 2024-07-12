ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 244.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 949,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

