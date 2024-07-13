10,326 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.10 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

