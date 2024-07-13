10,370 Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.79%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

