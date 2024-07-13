1,329 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 716.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

QUAL stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.