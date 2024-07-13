14,799 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.