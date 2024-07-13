17,383 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.