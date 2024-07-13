17,450 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $51.08 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

