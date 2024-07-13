19,393 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RPG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

