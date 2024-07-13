2,319 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of V opened at $265.61 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.