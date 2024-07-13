248 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
GWRE stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.58 and a beta of 1.19.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
