253 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $87,708,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $67,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $52,600,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $33,840,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $286.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

