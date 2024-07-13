26,542 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.