2,722 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

