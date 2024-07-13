3,537 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

