3,604 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CRH by 17.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

