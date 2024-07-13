36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 803.6% in June

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a growth of 803.6% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

36Kr Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

