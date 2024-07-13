377 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $101.76 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

