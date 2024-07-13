50,584 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.