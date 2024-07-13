5,383 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $70,225,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 192,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $141.42 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.