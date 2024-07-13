5,616 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,109 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.