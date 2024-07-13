5,846 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $57.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

