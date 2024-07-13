6,609 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.