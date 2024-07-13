7,333 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after buying an additional 425,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $188,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $107.10 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.