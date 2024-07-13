74,517 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 74,517 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 189,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

