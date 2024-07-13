7,972 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Signal by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 81,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $92.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

