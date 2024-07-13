883 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

IWF opened at $376.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

