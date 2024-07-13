889 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,141.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV opened at $256.80 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $258.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
