98,654 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $771.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

