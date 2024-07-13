A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

NYSE:AOS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

